Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Hidden jewel. All ceramic tile. Recently renovated. Comes with refrigerator and washer and dryer appliances are AS-IS. Large Two car garage with opener. Wood burning fireplace. Large master suite with walk in tub. Nice patio out back access from Master suite and living room. Yard maintenance in the front included in the rent. Tenant responsible for rear yard(it can be done with a weed eater) Community pool. Close to the heart of the medical center, IH-10. The RIM and La Cantera.