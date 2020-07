Amenities

This stunning 1bdrm/1.5bath Spanish stucco duplex unit has been fully renovated top to bottom! Located in the historic neighborhood of Monte Vista, you are minutes away from colleges/universities, shopping, parks. The Riverwalk and The Pearl are nearby. The unit includes refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer.