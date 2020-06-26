All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 335 Vine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
335 Vine St
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

335 Vine St

335 Vine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

335 Vine Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
* PLEASE EXCUSE OUR DUST* Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex! - * PLEASE EXCUSE OUR DUST*
This newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit offers it all!! New flooring through out, ceiling fans in all rooms,refrigerator and stove/oven included, washer/dryer connections, and a beautiful updated kitchen with all new granite counter tops and cabinets! Fenced back yard with new backyard deck. You do not want to miss this gem!

Schedule a Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/ff807ea029

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-01b60943-7445-4b73-898f-3853b74261a3

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5517697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Vine St have any available units?
335 Vine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 Vine St have?
Some of 335 Vine St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Vine St currently offering any rent specials?
335 Vine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Vine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 Vine St is pet friendly.
Does 335 Vine St offer parking?
No, 335 Vine St does not offer parking.
Does 335 Vine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Vine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Vine St have a pool?
No, 335 Vine St does not have a pool.
Does 335 Vine St have accessible units?
No, 335 Vine St does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Vine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Vine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78256
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Campus Side
14500 Roadrunner Way
San Antonio, TX 78249
Pecos Flats
1210 Hunt Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road
San Antonio, TX 78228

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio