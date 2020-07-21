All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 11 2019 at 7:13 AM

333 University Avenue

333 University Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

333 University Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Woodlawn Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great opportunity to live close to Downtown, the Pearl and San Pedro Park. Perfect for families, students or young professionals.

Large bedrooms. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and shower plus ceiling fans. Master bedroom has a Clawfoot bath tub and modern standup shower.

Hardwood floors and open living/dining room concept.

Home has a large front and backyard with mature landscaping.

Privacy fence and carport. Front patio and backyard deck for relaxing and entertaining.

Modern kitchen and bathrooms with Quartz counters & ceramic Backsplash. Large windows provide natural lighting.

Stainless steel Fridge and gas stove with built in Banquet.

Built in glass cabinets, storage space and fireplace

1,595 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 University Avenue have any available units?
333 University Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 University Avenue have?
Some of 333 University Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 University Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
333 University Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 University Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 University Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 333 University Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 333 University Avenue offers parking.
Does 333 University Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 University Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 University Avenue have a pool?
No, 333 University Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 333 University Avenue have accessible units?
No, 333 University Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 333 University Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 University Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
