333 University Avenue

Great opportunity to live close to Downtown, the Pearl and San Pedro Park. Perfect for families, students or young professionals.



Large bedrooms. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and shower plus ceiling fans. Master bedroom has a Clawfoot bath tub and modern standup shower.



Hardwood floors and open living/dining room concept.



Home has a large front and backyard with mature landscaping.



Privacy fence and carport. Front patio and backyard deck for relaxing and entertaining.



Modern kitchen and bathrooms with Quartz counters & ceramic Backsplash. Large windows provide natural lighting.



Stainless steel Fridge and gas stove with built in Banquet.



Built in glass cabinets, storage space and fireplace



1,595 per month