All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3326 Scenic Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3326 Scenic Ln
Last updated May 30 2019 at 8:43 AM

3326 Scenic Ln

3326 Scenic Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Vance Jackson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3326 Scenic Lane, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2/2 just off of Vance Jackson near Wurzbach. Front and back yard are covered with mature trees for great shade all year round. Spacious rooms and large closets. Come out and see this unit today.
SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE.

APPLICATION FEE $65
Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check. Non aggressive pets!
Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 Scenic Ln have any available units?
3326 Scenic Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3326 Scenic Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3326 Scenic Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 Scenic Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3326 Scenic Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3326 Scenic Ln offer parking?
No, 3326 Scenic Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3326 Scenic Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3326 Scenic Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 Scenic Ln have a pool?
No, 3326 Scenic Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3326 Scenic Ln have accessible units?
No, 3326 Scenic Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 Scenic Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3326 Scenic Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3326 Scenic Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3326 Scenic Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodhill
4909 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78255
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive
San Antonio, TX 78239
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio