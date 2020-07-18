3326 Scenic Ln

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 2/2 just off of Vance Jackson near Wurzbach. Front and back yard are covered with mature trees for great shade all year round. Spacious rooms and large closets. Come out and see this unit today.

SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE.



APPLICATION FEE $65

Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check. Non aggressive pets!

Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



