3326 Scenic Ln, San Antonio, TX 78230 Vance Jackson
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80afe05074 ---- Great 2/2 just off of Vance Jackson near Wurzbach. Front and back yard are covered with mature trees for great shade all year round. Spacious rooms and large closets. Come out and see this unit today. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. ***NO PETS***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3326 B Scenic Lane have any available units?
3326 B Scenic Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.