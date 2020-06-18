All apartments in San Antonio
3326 B Scenic Lane
3326 B Scenic Lane

3326 Scenic Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3326 Scenic Ln, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80afe05074 ----
Great 2/2 just off of Vance Jackson near Wurzbach. Front and back yard are covered with mature trees for great shade all year round. Spacious rooms and large closets. Come out and see this unit today. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. ***NO PETS***

Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Appliance Refrigerator
Flooring Laminate
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Formal Dining
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 1 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 B Scenic Lane have any available units?
3326 B Scenic Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3326 B Scenic Lane have?
Some of 3326 B Scenic Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3326 B Scenic Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3326 B Scenic Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 B Scenic Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3326 B Scenic Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3326 B Scenic Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3326 B Scenic Lane offers parking.
Does 3326 B Scenic Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3326 B Scenic Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 B Scenic Lane have a pool?
No, 3326 B Scenic Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3326 B Scenic Lane have accessible units?
No, 3326 B Scenic Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 B Scenic Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3326 B Scenic Lane has units with dishwashers.

