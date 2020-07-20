All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3319 Tree Grove Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3319 Tree Grove Dr
Last updated April 23 2019 at 6:05 AM

3319 Tree Grove Dr

3319 Tree Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3319 Tree Grove Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247
Eden

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent Well Kept home*High Cieling* Privacy Fence*FP in L/R*Large Master With Huge Closet*Tiled Kitchen&Bathrooms*Great neighbourhood* * EZ to Show*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 Tree Grove Dr have any available units?
3319 Tree Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3319 Tree Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3319 Tree Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 Tree Grove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3319 Tree Grove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3319 Tree Grove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3319 Tree Grove Dr offers parking.
Does 3319 Tree Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 Tree Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 Tree Grove Dr have a pool?
No, 3319 Tree Grove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3319 Tree Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 3319 Tree Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 Tree Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3319 Tree Grove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3319 Tree Grove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3319 Tree Grove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Allure
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78201

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio