Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3319 Tree Grove Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3319 Tree Grove Dr
Last updated April 23 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3319 Tree Grove Dr
3319 Tree Grove Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
3319 Tree Grove Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247
Eden
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent Well Kept home*High Cieling* Privacy Fence*FP in L/R*Large Master With Huge Closet*Tiled Kitchen&Bathrooms*Great neighbourhood* * EZ to Show*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3319 Tree Grove Dr have any available units?
3319 Tree Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 3319 Tree Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3319 Tree Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 Tree Grove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3319 Tree Grove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 3319 Tree Grove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3319 Tree Grove Dr offers parking.
Does 3319 Tree Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 Tree Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 Tree Grove Dr have a pool?
No, 3319 Tree Grove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3319 Tree Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 3319 Tree Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 Tree Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3319 Tree Grove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3319 Tree Grove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3319 Tree Grove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Allure
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78201
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
Oak Park Northwood
North Central
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio