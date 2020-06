Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful spacious 4 bed 3 bath home in gated community. All bedrooms downstairs and a HUGE game room and full bath upstairs. Flex room at front of home can be used as office space or guest bedroom. Large kitchen with updated stainless appliances and Corian Counters looks out into living area with wall of windows for an amazing view. Breathtaking terraced back yard with rock wall, privacy fence and tiled patio.