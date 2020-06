Amenities

Completely remodeled classic bungalow in the Denver Heights neighborhood. Large kitchen with high-end appliances, including dishwasher, and washer and dryer. Huge master bath with clawfoot tub and separate lavatory. Big sitting/dressing room that can also double as second bedroom. Primary bedroom has French doors that open to a small study/office/sitting room. Central A/C with Nest system.Across the street from quiet park. Off-street parking, large, secure fenced yard. Pets negotiable.