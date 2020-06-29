All apartments in San Antonio
326 E Mistletoe Ave
Last updated November 13 2019 at 8:06 AM

326 E Mistletoe Ave

326 East Mistletoe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

326 East Mistletoe Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing - and massive - 1/1 apartment with hardwood floors, built-ins, loads of character, off-street parking and on-site storage! This property is within walking distance to the N. St. Mary's strip, The Pearl Brewery, Trinity University and SAC and has quick access to all highways and downtown. If you are working downtown, at Fort Sam Houston, along the 281 corridor or just crave a house with lots of character, privacy and an area with culture and great restaurants/bars - THIS IS YOUR APARTMENT! This apartment is the bottom floor of a historic home in the Monte Vista area with 2 private and secure entrances and lots of space. There are ample windows throughout the apartment that flood the apartment with light (if so desired), but there are also tons of trees on the property that provide shade. There is a kitchen with room for breakfast nook, a separate dining and living room, a massive laundry room with built in butler's pantry and a bonus room off the main bedroom that is great for an office, craft room, child's room or for storage. The bathroom has subway tile, a transom window, porcelain tub with shower and vintage fixtures. The post office is at the end of the street as are major VIA bus stops. The apartment has high-end AC/heat window units that are efficient and appropriate for the space. There is also a ramp at one entrance for those that are a little less mobile - however there are small steps inside the apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 E Mistletoe Ave have any available units?
326 E Mistletoe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 E Mistletoe Ave have?
Some of 326 E Mistletoe Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 E Mistletoe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
326 E Mistletoe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 E Mistletoe Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 E Mistletoe Ave is pet friendly.
Does 326 E Mistletoe Ave offer parking?
Yes, 326 E Mistletoe Ave offers parking.
Does 326 E Mistletoe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 E Mistletoe Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 E Mistletoe Ave have a pool?
No, 326 E Mistletoe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 326 E Mistletoe Ave have accessible units?
No, 326 E Mistletoe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 326 E Mistletoe Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 E Mistletoe Ave has units with dishwashers.

