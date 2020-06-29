326 E Mistletoe Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing - and massive - 1/1 apartment with hardwood floors, built-ins, loads of character, off-street parking and on-site storage! This property is within walking distance to the N. St. Mary's strip, The Pearl Brewery, Trinity University and SAC and has quick access to all highways and downtown. If you are working downtown, at Fort Sam Houston, along the 281 corridor or just crave a house with lots of character, privacy and an area with culture and great restaurants/bars - THIS IS YOUR APARTMENT! This apartment is the bottom floor of a historic home in the Monte Vista area with 2 private and secure entrances and lots of space. There are ample windows throughout the apartment that flood the apartment with light (if so desired), but there are also tons of trees on the property that provide shade. There is a kitchen with room for breakfast nook, a separate dining and living room, a massive laundry room with built in butler's pantry and a bonus room off the main bedroom that is great for an office, craft room, child's room or for storage. The bathroom has subway tile, a transom window, porcelain tub with shower and vintage fixtures. The post office is at the end of the street as are major VIA bus stops. The apartment has high-end AC/heat window units that are efficient and appropriate for the space. There is also a ramp at one entrance for those that are a little less mobile - however there are small steps inside the apartment.