326 E DEWEY PL

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

AMAZING DEAL! This beautiful 3/2 home is in GREAT CONDITION! A rare two story Victorian house in historic Tobin Hill, it has refurbished wood floors, high ceilings, pocket doors, original doors/windows/hardware, on a large lot, with incredible old charm just a short walk from the Pearl Brewery! Recently updated, carport parking, huge back yard, balcony views over the neighborhood, and LOTS of space inside the home. Landlord will take care of the yard/mowing! Make this beautiful home yours!