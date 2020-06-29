All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:48 PM

326 E DEWEY PL

326 East Dewey Place · No Longer Available
Location

326 East Dewey Place, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
AMAZING DEAL! This beautiful 3/2 home is in GREAT CONDITION! A rare two story Victorian house in historic Tobin Hill, it has refurbished wood floors, high ceilings, pocket doors, original doors/windows/hardware, on a large lot, with incredible old charm just a short walk from the Pearl Brewery! Recently updated, carport parking, huge back yard, balcony views over the neighborhood, and LOTS of space inside the home. Landlord will take care of the yard/mowing! Make this beautiful home yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 E DEWEY PL have any available units?
326 E DEWEY PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 E DEWEY PL have?
Some of 326 E DEWEY PL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 E DEWEY PL currently offering any rent specials?
326 E DEWEY PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 E DEWEY PL pet-friendly?
No, 326 E DEWEY PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 326 E DEWEY PL offer parking?
Yes, 326 E DEWEY PL offers parking.
Does 326 E DEWEY PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 E DEWEY PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 E DEWEY PL have a pool?
No, 326 E DEWEY PL does not have a pool.
Does 326 E DEWEY PL have accessible units?
No, 326 E DEWEY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 326 E DEWEY PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 E DEWEY PL does not have units with dishwashers.

