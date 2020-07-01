All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:54 AM

3230 TWINING DR

3230 Twining Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3230 Twining Drive, San Antonio, TX 78211
South Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in the Palo Alto Area Take a look at this lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath located in the heart of South San Antonio. Centered in a quiet family-friendly neighborhood. Easy access to 410 near Palo Alto College and Texas A&M San Antonio. 5 minutes to major shopping centers and restaurants. Just a block from Palo Alto Terrace Park and Bob Hope Elementary. Washer and dryer connections are available. Pet Friendly! Submitting an Application is free just email alejandramartinez@clarkrealtysa.com to receive

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 TWINING DR have any available units?
3230 TWINING DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3230 TWINING DR currently offering any rent specials?
3230 TWINING DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 TWINING DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3230 TWINING DR is pet friendly.
Does 3230 TWINING DR offer parking?
No, 3230 TWINING DR does not offer parking.
Does 3230 TWINING DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3230 TWINING DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 TWINING DR have a pool?
No, 3230 TWINING DR does not have a pool.
Does 3230 TWINING DR have accessible units?
No, 3230 TWINING DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 TWINING DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3230 TWINING DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3230 TWINING DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3230 TWINING DR does not have units with air conditioning.

