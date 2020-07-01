3230 TWINING DR

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Home in the Palo Alto Area Take a look at this lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath located in the heart of South San Antonio. Centered in a quiet family-friendly neighborhood. Easy access to 410 near Palo Alto College and Texas A&M San Antonio. 5 minutes to major shopping centers and restaurants. Just a block from Palo Alto Terrace Park and Bob Hope Elementary. Washer and dryer connections are available. Pet Friendly! Submitting an Application is free just email alejandramartinez@clarkrealtysa.com to receive