Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

321 GROVE AVE

321 Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

321 Grove Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Fully renovated spacious craftsman in the heart of Southtown perfect for entertaining. Home features open floor plan with high ceilings, wood floors, large master suite with double sink, walk in closet, garden tub with shower. Location is ideal for utilizing the Mission Reach hike/bike trail, Blue Star complex, and all restaurants, shops and nightlife that Southtown and Downtown have to offer. Driveway is outfitted with an automatic gate for secure off street parking. Covered front and back porches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 GROVE AVE have any available units?
321 GROVE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 GROVE AVE have?
Some of 321 GROVE AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 GROVE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
321 GROVE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 GROVE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 321 GROVE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 321 GROVE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 321 GROVE AVE offers parking.
Does 321 GROVE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 GROVE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 GROVE AVE have a pool?
No, 321 GROVE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 321 GROVE AVE have accessible units?
No, 321 GROVE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 321 GROVE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 GROVE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
