321 GROVE AVE

Fully renovated spacious craftsman in the heart of Southtown perfect for entertaining. Home features open floor plan with high ceilings, wood floors, large master suite with double sink, walk in closet, garden tub with shower. Location is ideal for utilizing the Mission Reach hike/bike trail, Blue Star complex, and all restaurants, shops and nightlife that Southtown and Downtown have to offer. Driveway is outfitted with an automatic gate for secure off street parking. Covered front and back porches.