3200 Thousand Oaks

Location

3200 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Come home to the North side of the city where a plethora of shopping, dining and entertainment options await. Major employers and great schools are nearby along with public transportation.

Community perks include a Wi-Fi lounge, grilling stations, clothes care center, picnic areas and a sparkling pool.

Interior features vary based on the floor plan but many include washer and dryer connections, walk-in closets, faux wood flooring, pantries and fireplaces.

* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Thousand Oaks have any available units?
3200 Thousand Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 Thousand Oaks have?
Some of 3200 Thousand Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Thousand Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Thousand Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Thousand Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 3200 Thousand Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3200 Thousand Oaks offer parking?
No, 3200 Thousand Oaks does not offer parking.
Does 3200 Thousand Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 Thousand Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Thousand Oaks have a pool?
Yes, 3200 Thousand Oaks has a pool.
Does 3200 Thousand Oaks have accessible units?
No, 3200 Thousand Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Thousand Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 Thousand Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.

