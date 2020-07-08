3200 Thousand Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill internet access

Come home to the North side of the city where a plethora of shopping, dining and entertainment options await. Major employers and great schools are nearby along with public transportation.



Community perks include a Wi-Fi lounge, grilling stations, clothes care center, picnic areas and a sparkling pool.



Interior features vary based on the floor plan but many include washer and dryer connections, walk-in closets, faux wood flooring, pantries and fireplaces.



