319 Clover Creek San Antonio, TX 78245

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

DON'T MISS THIS IMMACULATE TWO STORY HOME IN THE HEART OF AN OUTSTANDING SUBDIVISION. THIS FLOORPLAN OFFERS TWO LIVING AREAS, ONE ON EACH FLOOR! TWO EATING AREAS OR SEPARATE FORMAL DINING AREA CAN BE USED AS A THIRD LIVING AREA. HOME HAS GREAT FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHROOM HUGE MASTER BEDROOM/HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. A LARGE PATIO SLAB IN THE BACKYARD.COME SEE THIS LOVELY HOME!!

DON'T MISS THIS IMMACULATE TWO STORY HOME IN THE HEART OF AN OUTSTANDING SUBDIVISION. THIS FLOORPLAN OFFERS TWO LIVING AREAS, ONE ON EACH FLOOR! TWO EATING AREAS OR SEPARATE FORMAL DINING AREA CAN BE USED AS A THIRD LIVING AREA. HOME HAS GREAT FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHROOM HUGE MASTER BEDROOM/HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. A LARGE PATIO SLAB IN THE BACKYARD.COME SEE THIS LOVELY HOME!!