Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
318 Canton
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

318 Canton

318 Canton Street · No Longer Available
Location

318 Canton Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Jefferson Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY! Three Bedroom Two Bath Home Near Downtown! - Located minutes from I-35 and 281, this home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, wood floors throughout, stove/oven, and washer/dryer connections! The home also includes off-street parking and a covered front porch! Call us NOW to call this home!

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5188415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Canton have any available units?
318 Canton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 Canton have?
Some of 318 Canton's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Canton currently offering any rent specials?
318 Canton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Canton pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 Canton is pet friendly.
Does 318 Canton offer parking?
Yes, 318 Canton offers parking.
Does 318 Canton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Canton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Canton have a pool?
No, 318 Canton does not have a pool.
Does 318 Canton have accessible units?
No, 318 Canton does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Canton have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Canton does not have units with dishwashers.

