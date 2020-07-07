Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ba4498f092 ----

Beautiful home in King William. With age comes character. A home with this much character needs an occupant that can appreciate all the nuances it has. Please keep this in mind when applying. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



*Pets Allowed

Ac Central

Appliance Disposal

Appliance Washer/Dryer Included

Flooring Tile

Flooring Wood

Indoor Family Room

Indoor Formal Dining

Outdoor Back Yard

Outdoor Fenced