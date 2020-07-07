All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

312 Adams

312 Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

312 Adams Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
King William

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ba4498f092 ----
Beautiful home in King William. With age comes character. A home with this much character needs an occupant that can appreciate all the nuances it has. Please keep this in mind when applying. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Washer/Dryer Included
Flooring Tile
Flooring Wood
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Formal Dining
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

