Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ba4498f092 ----
Beautiful home in King William. With age comes character. A home with this much character needs an occupant that can appreciate all the nuances it has. Please keep this in mind when applying. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.
*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Washer/Dryer Included
Flooring Tile
Flooring Wood
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Formal Dining
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced