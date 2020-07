Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters refrigerator

- Stop the search and check out this BRAND new home is move ready with the smell of new home. Offering ceramic tile throughout, all the appliance - fridge/washer/dryer and blinds throughout. Gorgeous kitchen offering luxurious granite, tons of cabinet and countertop space plus eat in breakfast area. Outside offers sprinkler system in front and back plus cute covered patio.



(RLNE5970411)