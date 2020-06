Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher new construction microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities new construction

2 Weeks FREE In JUNE with approved credit First time rental! Built 2020! Beautiful White kitchen with dishwasher and microwave! Living room is open to kitchen...Enjoy while watching you favorite show with your loved ones. Perfect floor plan one bedroom down and two up stairs. Bathroom has walk-in shower down stairs and tub and shower upstairs...the kids will enjoy the bubbles! Washer and dryer connections Many energy saving features! Location is close to downtown Our Lady of the Lake, Minutes from 410 or HWY 35 South.