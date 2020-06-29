Amenities

3102 Arts Circle - Super clean 4/2/2 single story cul-du-sac home in Redland Ranch sub. Home features stainless appliances in kitchen with quartz counter tops & black refrigerator stays. Living rm with laminate flooring and fireplace. Great back covered patio with flagstone floor, opens up to fenced yard with storage shed. Newly installed carpet in master bedroom, ceiling fans throughout home. Owner says no smoking on property, but pets negotiable. Check out this super NEISD home inside IH 1604 close to shopping & 281.



(RLNE5517979)