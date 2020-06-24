All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:09 PM

306 BARBARA DR

306 Barbara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

306 Barbara Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Nice 2 bedroom w/ 2 living areas. Lots of windows. Refinished wood floors in living/dining plus both bedrooms & hallway with pine flooring in kitchen. New tile installed in den with new interior paint inside. Central heat & air. One car attached garage plus covered carport. Large fenced backyard. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, gas range, disposal & dishwasher. There is a step down into the den. Convenient location across from Quarry Market w/ quick access to downtown & airport. New walking trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 BARBARA DR have any available units?
306 BARBARA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 BARBARA DR have?
Some of 306 BARBARA DR's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 BARBARA DR currently offering any rent specials?
306 BARBARA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 BARBARA DR pet-friendly?
No, 306 BARBARA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 306 BARBARA DR offer parking?
Yes, 306 BARBARA DR offers parking.
Does 306 BARBARA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 BARBARA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 BARBARA DR have a pool?
No, 306 BARBARA DR does not have a pool.
Does 306 BARBARA DR have accessible units?
No, 306 BARBARA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 306 BARBARA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 BARBARA DR has units with dishwashers.
