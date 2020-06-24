306 BARBARA DR

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Nice 2 bedroom w/ 2 living areas. Lots of windows. Refinished wood floors in living/dining plus both bedrooms & hallway with pine flooring in kitchen. New tile installed in den with new interior paint inside. Central heat & air. One car attached garage plus covered carport. Large fenced backyard. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, gas range, disposal & dishwasher. There is a step down into the den. Convenient location across from Quarry Market w/ quick access to downtown & airport. New walking trail.