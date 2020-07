Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Little Blue Cottage - Property Id: 310259



Built in the late 40s, this sweet cottage has a light and airy feel. Lots of natural light, original pine floors and tile in the kitchen and baths. Back Deck is covered and has a attached patio for lounging. Breakfast bar and full kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove with double ovens.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/305-e-french-pl-san-antonio-tx-unit-1/310259

Property Id 310259



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5950265)