302 Hearne Ave.

A country feeling in the heart of the city

$690. mth and $200. deposit, all bills paid

Enjoy a quiet hideaway just minutes south of downtown San Antonio. This historic two-story Neo-Classic structure returns you to the splendor of the early 1900s. Since the property is over half an acre, so there is plenty of parking. You have your own bath and all equipped kitchen. Enjoy breakfast in a lovely formal dining room and afternoons on the Veranda which is wireless for the internet. Beautiful gardens (vegetables) and trees will surround you in the quiet suburban neighborhood of Palm Heights



Rental is bright, spacious, nice, eat in kitchen or balcony, close to transport, universities, shopping and within two blocks of two pharmacies, one open 24 hours. Makes it convenient to go get a piece of chocolate for your coffee, even at 6:00 am in the morning.



Property Description: RESTORED 1910 historic red brick home, corner lot with 18 trees, two fireplaces, laundry room and garden and waters-cape, safe neighborhood, 5 minutes from downtown by auto or 15 minutes on bus line # 54.

Basically, all you have to do is bring your toothbrush.

Manuel Benavides