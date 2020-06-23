All apartments in San Antonio
302 Hearne Ave.

302 Hearne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

302 Hearne Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78225
Palm Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
A country feeling in the heart of the city
$690. mth and $200. deposit, all bills paid
$200. weekly

Some Feature:
Fireplace, High Speed Internet, cable TV, Refrigerator, Laundry Room,
Central Air Conditioning,Veranda/day porch and garden /waterscape.

Rental Description:
Enjoy a quiet hideaway just minutes south of downtown San Antonio. This historic two-story Neo-Classic structure returns you to the splendor of the early 1900s. Since the property is over half an acre, so there is plenty of parking. You have your own bath and all equipped kitchen. Enjoy breakfast in a lovely formal dining room and afternoons on the Veranda which is wireless for the internet. Beautiful gardens (vegetables) and trees will surround you in the quiet suburban neighborhood of Palm Heights

Rental is bright, spacious, nice, eat in kitchen or balcony, close to transport, universities, shopping and within two blocks of two pharmacies, one open 24 hours. Makes it convenient to go get a piece of chocolate for your coffee, even at 6:00 am in the morning.

Property Description: RESTORED 1910 historic red brick home, corner lot with 18 trees, two fireplaces, laundry room and garden and waters-cape, safe neighborhood, 5 minutes from downtown by auto or 15 minutes on bus line # 54.
If you have any further questions, please call or email

Basically, all you have to do is bring your toothbrush.
Manuel Benavides

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Hearne Ave. have any available units?
302 Hearne Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 Hearne Ave. have?
Some of 302 Hearne Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Hearne Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
302 Hearne Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Hearne Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 302 Hearne Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 302 Hearne Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 302 Hearne Ave. does offer parking.
Does 302 Hearne Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Hearne Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Hearne Ave. have a pool?
No, 302 Hearne Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 302 Hearne Ave. have accessible units?
No, 302 Hearne Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Hearne Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Hearne Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
