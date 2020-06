Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*You'll fall in love with this charming home on a corner lot in Green Meadow Estates*Laminate floors in much of the home, freshly painted inside, new A/C unit, new roof, new vanities*Formal living/dining combo, kitchen w/breakfast bar, and another living area w/fireplace*Workshop w/sink, window A/C*Refrigerator inckuded*Huge backyard w/mature trees*Washer & dryer available but are as-is"