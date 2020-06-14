301 PERSHING AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome yourself home to this tastefully updated property in centrally located Mahncke Park. Tile & hardwood floors throughout. Big eat-in kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, pantry, lots of cabinet space & generous sized rooms. Lots of natural light. For the green thumb, there is even a spot for a small garden next to the 2 car garage. Relax on the big front porch swing or BBQ in the back yard. Mature trees & xeriscaped front yard. Close to freeways, The Pearl, downtown and more!