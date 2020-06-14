All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

301 PERSHING AVE

301 Pershing Avenue · (210) 382-0068
Location

301 Pershing Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome yourself home to this tastefully updated property in centrally located Mahncke Park. Tile & hardwood floors throughout. Big eat-in kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, pantry, lots of cabinet space & generous sized rooms. Lots of natural light. For the green thumb, there is even a spot for a small garden next to the 2 car garage. Relax on the big front porch swing or BBQ in the back yard. Mature trees & xeriscaped front yard. Close to freeways, The Pearl, downtown and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 PERSHING AVE have any available units?
301 PERSHING AVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 PERSHING AVE have?
Some of 301 PERSHING AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 PERSHING AVE currently offering any rent specials?
301 PERSHING AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 PERSHING AVE pet-friendly?
No, 301 PERSHING AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 301 PERSHING AVE offer parking?
Yes, 301 PERSHING AVE does offer parking.
Does 301 PERSHING AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 PERSHING AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 PERSHING AVE have a pool?
No, 301 PERSHING AVE does not have a pool.
Does 301 PERSHING AVE have accessible units?
No, 301 PERSHING AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 301 PERSHING AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 PERSHING AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
