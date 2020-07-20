All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

3003 SPICE MEADOW

3003 Spice Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

3003 Spice Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedrooms available for rent in SE San Antonio - Cute 3 bedroom one story in the SE Side of San Antonio. Located just outside Lp 410 and is minutes from downtown S.A.

Application Fee: $60 per person (over 18 yrs old)
Security Deposit: $1000.00
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 non-refundable deposit per pet.

Bills are not included.

Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (if lower than 600 additional security deposit will be requested), background check will be completed (no felony) applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income/combined income, ok), residential history will be reviewed (no recent broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE4836812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 SPICE MEADOW have any available units?
3003 SPICE MEADOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3003 SPICE MEADOW currently offering any rent specials?
3003 SPICE MEADOW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 SPICE MEADOW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3003 SPICE MEADOW is pet friendly.
Does 3003 SPICE MEADOW offer parking?
No, 3003 SPICE MEADOW does not offer parking.
Does 3003 SPICE MEADOW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 SPICE MEADOW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 SPICE MEADOW have a pool?
No, 3003 SPICE MEADOW does not have a pool.
Does 3003 SPICE MEADOW have accessible units?
No, 3003 SPICE MEADOW does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 SPICE MEADOW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3003 SPICE MEADOW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3003 SPICE MEADOW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3003 SPICE MEADOW does not have units with air conditioning.
