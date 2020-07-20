3003 SPICE MEADOW

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 bedrooms available for rent in SE San Antonio - Cute 3 bedroom one story in the SE Side of San Antonio. Located just outside Lp 410 and is minutes from downtown S.A.



Application Fee: $60 per person (over 18 yrs old)

Security Deposit: $1000.00

Cleaning Deposit: $150

Pet Deposit: $300 non-refundable deposit per pet.



Bills are not included.



Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (if lower than 600 additional security deposit will be requested), background check will be completed (no felony) applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income/combined income, ok), residential history will be reviewed (no recent broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE4836812)