300 E GRAYSON ST

Urban style studio apartment or a pied- -terre at Pearl available for lease in the Can Recycling Bldg. Once an industrial building where cans were recycled, this renovated structure is now truly at the heart of all that is happening at Pearl. Within walking distance of incredible dining and shopping, the weekly Pearl Farmers Market, the SA River Museum Reach, and so much more. Studio unit is 674 sq.ft. of open space. Free washer & dryer on 1st floor shared by 3 units. Parking in adjacent lot.