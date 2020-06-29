All apartments in San Antonio
300 E GRAYSON ST

300 East Grayson Street · No Longer Available
Location

300 East Grayson Street, San Antonio, TX 78215
Tobin Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Urban style studio apartment or a pied- -terre at Pearl available for lease in the Can Recycling Bldg. Once an industrial building where cans were recycled, this renovated structure is now truly at the heart of all that is happening at Pearl. Within walking distance of incredible dining and shopping, the weekly Pearl Farmers Market, the SA River Museum Reach, and so much more. Studio unit is 674 sq.ft. of open space. Free washer & dryer on 1st floor shared by 3 units. Parking in adjacent lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 E GRAYSON ST have any available units?
300 E GRAYSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 300 E GRAYSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
300 E GRAYSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 E GRAYSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 300 E GRAYSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 300 E GRAYSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 300 E GRAYSON ST offers parking.
Does 300 E GRAYSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 E GRAYSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 E GRAYSON ST have a pool?
No, 300 E GRAYSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 300 E GRAYSON ST have accessible units?
No, 300 E GRAYSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 300 E GRAYSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 E GRAYSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 E GRAYSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 E GRAYSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.

