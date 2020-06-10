All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:53 PM

2947 Lavender Meadow

2947 Lavender Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

2947 Lavender Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78222

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Be the first to live in this beautiful newly built home for lease in Foster Meadows subdivision, from 410 South, take Hwy 87 (ext #35), turn left of 87, Foster Meadows is 1 1/2 miles on right side. The time has come to start packing! This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including neutral painted walls, stylish fixtures, and professionally installed flooring. The ceramic tile flooring used in the living room, dining room and kitchen further enhances the open concept floor plan. In addition to all this, the home cook will appreciate that GRANITE COUNTER TOPS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES come equipped so delicious meals can be prepared upon move in. While on your self-tour of this home be sure to check out the carpeted bedrooms and stylish bathrooms! This newly built house can be your next home, so be sure to apply today online, at www.msrenewal.com, before it is gone.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2947 Lavender Meadow have any available units?
2947 Lavender Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2947 Lavender Meadow have?
Some of 2947 Lavender Meadow's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2947 Lavender Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
2947 Lavender Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2947 Lavender Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 2947 Lavender Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 2947 Lavender Meadow offer parking?
No, 2947 Lavender Meadow does not offer parking.
Does 2947 Lavender Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2947 Lavender Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2947 Lavender Meadow have a pool?
No, 2947 Lavender Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 2947 Lavender Meadow have accessible units?
No, 2947 Lavender Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 2947 Lavender Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 2947 Lavender Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
