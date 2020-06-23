Rent Calculator
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 1
291 Lorenz Rd
291 Lorenz Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
291 Lorenz Road, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beds:2
Baths:3
1871 Sq Feet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 291 Lorenz Rd have any available units?
291 Lorenz Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 291 Lorenz Rd currently offering any rent specials?
291 Lorenz Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Lorenz Rd pet-friendly?
No, 291 Lorenz Rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 291 Lorenz Rd offer parking?
No, 291 Lorenz Rd does not offer parking.
Does 291 Lorenz Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 291 Lorenz Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Lorenz Rd have a pool?
No, 291 Lorenz Rd does not have a pool.
Does 291 Lorenz Rd have accessible units?
No, 291 Lorenz Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Lorenz Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 291 Lorenz Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 291 Lorenz Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 291 Lorenz Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
