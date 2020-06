Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel

This home has been updated for the new tenant. From the tile floors to the new stainless steel appliances, you will be totally impressed. This home has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. You will be close to IH410, IH10, & downtown San Antonio. Shopping is also nearby. Don't miss your opportunity to lease this gem!!!