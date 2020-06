Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Property Amenities

Completely renovated home within minutes to the Pearl!!

The home is beautiful with an abundance of natural light, refinished hardwood floors, large kitchen with new cabinets, countertops, and appliances. The master bedroom is a true retreat with a seating area and french doors overlooking the private deck. Don't wait! Call us now!