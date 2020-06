Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters carport recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Great 2/2 renovated duplex that's in an awesome area close to HEB, Lady Bird Johnson Park, and shopping area. No carpet, all tile in living areas and bedrooms. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms. Great designer paint and modern touches. Stainless steel appliances with utility room inside plus storage under carport with rear entrance and in front a circular driveway. Large fenced area in back and a great neighborhood and easy access to everything. Call for your showing today!