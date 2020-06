Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated game room bathtub

This place looks and feels like a brand new house. Built in 2017 its barely been lived in. Lots of nice tile downstairs will be easy to clean. The kitchen is HUGE with gas cooking! All kinds of granite counter space. Upstairs you'll find a large gameroom & 3 bedrooms. Master has high ceilings and great size. Master bath has a garden tub, standup shower, upgraded height cabinet & huge master closet. House backs to a greenbelt w/covered patio. LL will require "renters insurance" we can help get quotes.