San Antonio, TX
2707 W Mistletoe Ave
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

2707 W Mistletoe Ave

2707 West Mistletoe Avenue
San Antonio
Location

2707 West Mistletoe Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78228
Jefferson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2707 W Mistletoe - Property Id: 159303

This is a beautifully remodeled 3 bed/2 bath jewel in Jefferson Terrace with all new exterior, new windows/doors, new HVAC system/ductwork and gas water heater, original vintage (refinished) hardwood floors, island kitchen with all new cabinets and granite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, completely remodeled bathrooms, large master with a walk-in closet, double vanity, and walk-in shower, plus a cool oversized utility/mancave space attached in back.

Requirements
2 years of residency history.

2 years of work history, proof of income 3x the amount of rent. If you do not have an employment history, please provide proof of income via bank statements, retirement or social security statements.

A US bank checking account is required.

Pets negotiable
Property Id 159303

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 W Mistletoe Ave have any available units?
2707 W Mistletoe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 W Mistletoe Ave have?
Some of 2707 W Mistletoe Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 W Mistletoe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2707 W Mistletoe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 W Mistletoe Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2707 W Mistletoe Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2707 W Mistletoe Ave offer parking?
No, 2707 W Mistletoe Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2707 W Mistletoe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 W Mistletoe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 W Mistletoe Ave have a pool?
No, 2707 W Mistletoe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2707 W Mistletoe Ave have accessible units?
No, 2707 W Mistletoe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 W Mistletoe Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 W Mistletoe Ave has units with dishwashers.
