2707 W Mistletoe Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

2707 W Mistletoe - Property Id: 159303



This is a beautifully remodeled 3 bed/2 bath jewel in Jefferson Terrace with all new exterior, new windows/doors, new HVAC system/ductwork and gas water heater, original vintage (refinished) hardwood floors, island kitchen with all new cabinets and granite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, completely remodeled bathrooms, large master with a walk-in closet, double vanity, and walk-in shower, plus a cool oversized utility/mancave space attached in back.



Requirements

2 years of residency history.



2 years of work history, proof of income 3x the amount of rent. If you do not have an employment history, please provide proof of income via bank statements, retirement or social security statements.



A US bank checking account is required.



Pets negotiable

Property Id 159303



No Dogs Allowed



