266 HATCHER AVE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport gym parking hot tub tennis court

Updated, comfortable and convenient. Ultra modern Samsung black chrome stainless steel appliances including fridge with water and ice dispenser; smooth cooktop with self-cleaning oven; built-in microwave and dishwasher are complimented by beautiful lighting fixtures. Sliding barn door access to bonus room not included in bcad.org square footage features a wood burning fireplace, canned lighting, several windows on two sides and is a great formal dining alternative. No carpet anywhere. Tons of storage with carport area enclosed space plus exterior shed. Covered parking for up to 3 cars plus room in the driveway for another. 6 window units plus ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms and both living rooms allow for individual comfort zones. Nice sized yard plus SA city park just blocks away with basketball and tennis courts, playscape, workout area, walking/jogging track, even open areas for football and baseball. Convenient to everything downtown and Brooks City Base has to offer. Holy Name Catholic School and Brooks Academy offer additional school options nearby. Pet(s) negotiable. Hot tub is not included in lease and will be removed from property shortly. Virtual tour https://tours.virtuance.com/public/vtour/display/1599850?idx=1#!/