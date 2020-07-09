All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

266 HATCHER AVE

266 Hatcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

266 Hatcher Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
gym
parking
hot tub
tennis court
Updated, comfortable and convenient. Ultra modern Samsung black chrome stainless steel appliances including fridge with water and ice dispenser; smooth cooktop with self-cleaning oven; built-in microwave and dishwasher are complimented by beautiful lighting fixtures. Sliding barn door access to bonus room not included in bcad.org square footage features a wood burning fireplace, canned lighting, several windows on two sides and is a great formal dining alternative. No carpet anywhere. Tons of storage with carport area enclosed space plus exterior shed. Covered parking for up to 3 cars plus room in the driveway for another. 6 window units plus ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms and both living rooms allow for individual comfort zones. Nice sized yard plus SA city park just blocks away with basketball and tennis courts, playscape, workout area, walking/jogging track, even open areas for football and baseball. Convenient to everything downtown and Brooks City Base has to offer. Holy Name Catholic School and Brooks Academy offer additional school options nearby. Pet(s) negotiable. Hot tub is not included in lease and will be removed from property shortly. Virtual tour https://tours.virtuance.com/public/vtour/display/1599850?idx=1#!/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 HATCHER AVE have any available units?
266 HATCHER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 HATCHER AVE have?
Some of 266 HATCHER AVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 HATCHER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
266 HATCHER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 HATCHER AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 266 HATCHER AVE is pet friendly.
Does 266 HATCHER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 266 HATCHER AVE offers parking.
Does 266 HATCHER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 HATCHER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 HATCHER AVE have a pool?
No, 266 HATCHER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 266 HATCHER AVE have accessible units?
No, 266 HATCHER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 266 HATCHER AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 266 HATCHER AVE has units with dishwashers.

