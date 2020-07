Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cute single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house located near Hwy 90 and just minutes from Port San Antonio, downtown, and Hwy 151 with easy access to loops 410 and 1604. All tile interior flooring (no carpet), modern stainless steel kitchen appliances, completely refreshed interior (plumbing fixtures, commodes, lighting, ceiling fans, hardware), garage door, opener (with remotes + keypad), and exterior paint. Bring your things and move in before the holidays and new year!