2626 Thousand Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub internet access sauna

This perfectly located property puts you near Loop 1604 and Hwy 281 and allows easy access to any area of San Antonio. Superior amenities await including a huge fitness studio, sparkling pool, indoor hot tub, sauna and grand clubhouse.



Enjoy living in style and having fantastic interior features like a built-in microwave, custom oak cabinets, a fireplace, patio/balcony, affordable cable package, high speed Internet access, w/d hookups, walk-in closet and elevated ceilings. This incredibly living opportunity is sure to please!



* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.

* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.