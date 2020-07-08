All apartments in San Antonio
2626 Thousand Oaks
2626 Thousand Oaks

2626 Thousand Oaks · No Longer Available
Location

2626 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78232
North Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
This perfectly located property puts you near Loop 1604 and Hwy 281 and allows easy access to any area of San Antonio. Superior amenities await including a huge fitness studio, sparkling pool, indoor hot tub, sauna and grand clubhouse.

Enjoy living in style and having fantastic interior features like a built-in microwave, custom oak cabinets, a fireplace, patio/balcony, affordable cable package, high speed Internet access, w/d hookups, walk-in closet and elevated ceilings. This incredibly living opportunity is sure to please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 Thousand Oaks have any available units?
2626 Thousand Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 Thousand Oaks have?
Some of 2626 Thousand Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 Thousand Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
2626 Thousand Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 Thousand Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 2626 Thousand Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2626 Thousand Oaks offer parking?
No, 2626 Thousand Oaks does not offer parking.
Does 2626 Thousand Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 Thousand Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 Thousand Oaks have a pool?
Yes, 2626 Thousand Oaks has a pool.
Does 2626 Thousand Oaks have accessible units?
No, 2626 Thousand Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 Thousand Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 2626 Thousand Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.

