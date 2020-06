Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous 1.5 Story home on a golf course green belt. This home has it all, featuring a formal dining room, den, updated appliances, newly remodeled bathrooms, breakfast nook, cozy fire place in the living room and a upstairs game room with a half bath. The backyard is a must see as it is perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet evening. Lawn care will be provided with the monthly rent.