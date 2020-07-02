2523 TURKEY OAK ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Fresh, and move-in ready. 3BR 2BA home in a quiet neighborhood with a great floorplan! This home has 2 Living areas, 2 Dining, 3 BR in the main house; also a Bonus Study or 4th Bedroom with separate entrance. The 2nd living area is open to the kitchen and features a fireplace. Oversized 2 car garage with extended storage and attic storage. Lovely fenced yard with Mature trees, and Green space behind. Detached workshop. Resident benefits include Tenant Portal, Texting Line, HVAC Filters, and more $22/mo