Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home with over 2, 400 sqft of living space! Very spacious Master bedroom with tons of natural light. Spa-like master bath with a garden tub and vanity, accompanied by a walk-in closet. This home is excellent for entertaining with its media room and back patio. It is certainly a MUST SEE! Call for showings and questions.