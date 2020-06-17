All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

25031 Lost Arrow

25031 Lost Arrow · (210) 503-8000
Location

25031 Lost Arrow, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 25031 Lost Arrow · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1802 sqft

Amenities

Just reduced! A Must See in Stone Oak - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with updated Features. - A Must See in Stone Oak area. This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers a unique open floor plan, split bedrooms, garden tub with separate shower, & skylight in kitchen. This home features a wood burning fireplace, laminate & tile flooring & granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms. Ready and available for a March 1st Move-In. Pets negotiable.
Near restaurants, shopping, & some of the best schools & churches in San Antonio.

For more information or to apply visit keyrentersanantonio.com

To schedule a viewing please call Keyrenter San Antonio at 210-503-8000 or email us at info@keyrentersanantonio.com

(RLNE5549360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 25031 Lost Arrow have any available units?
25031 Lost Arrow has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 25031 Lost Arrow have?
Some of 25031 Lost Arrow's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25031 Lost Arrow currently offering any rent specials?
25031 Lost Arrow isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25031 Lost Arrow pet-friendly?
Yes, 25031 Lost Arrow is pet friendly.
Does 25031 Lost Arrow offer parking?
No, 25031 Lost Arrow does not offer parking.
Does 25031 Lost Arrow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25031 Lost Arrow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25031 Lost Arrow have a pool?
No, 25031 Lost Arrow does not have a pool.
Does 25031 Lost Arrow have accessible units?
No, 25031 Lost Arrow does not have accessible units.
Does 25031 Lost Arrow have units with dishwashers?
No, 25031 Lost Arrow does not have units with dishwashers.

