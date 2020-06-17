25031 Lost Arrow.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Just reduced! A Must See in Stone Oak - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with updated Features. - A Must See in Stone Oak area. This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers a unique open floor plan, split bedrooms, garden tub with separate shower, & skylight in kitchen. This home features a wood burning fireplace, laminate & tile flooring & granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms. Ready and available for a March 1st Move-In. Pets negotiable.

Near restaurants, shopping, & some of the best schools & churches in San Antonio.



For more information or to apply visit keyrentersanantonio.com



To schedule a viewing please call Keyrenter San Antonio at 210-503-8000 or email us at info@keyrentersanantonio.com



(RLNE5549360)