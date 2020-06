Amenities

all utils included carport recently renovated

Move in ready one story 3-bed, 2-full baths. All Utilities Paid! Freshly painted, new flooring & updated bathrooms. Spacious Kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Oversized carport and room to park 4 vehicles. $60.00 non-refundable application fee for credit and background check. Must have good credit, no evictions, good rental history and no collections. Close to restaurants, shopping and main highways.