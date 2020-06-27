24906 Twin Arrows

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4/2.5 home in the prestigious neighborhood of the Estates of Arrowhead ready to move-in. Lots of natural light and an open floor plan with living/dinning room combo and separate family/TV room. Kitchen will have new SS appliances (July 28). Enjoy morning coffee in balcony off mstr/bedroom. NO CARPET!!Large backyard for entertaining. Sprinkler system makes the beautiful landscaped yard easy to maintain. Award winning schools in NEISD. Easy access to shopping, restaurants and main highways. MUST SEE!