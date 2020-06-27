All apartments in San Antonio
24906 Twin Arrows

24906 Twin Arrows · No Longer Available
Location

24906 Twin Arrows, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4/2.5 home in the prestigious neighborhood of the Estates of Arrowhead ready to move-in. Lots of natural light and an open floor plan with living/dinning room combo and separate family/TV room. Kitchen will have new SS appliances (July 28). Enjoy morning coffee in balcony off mstr/bedroom. NO CARPET!!Large backyard for entertaining. Sprinkler system makes the beautiful landscaped yard easy to maintain. Award winning schools in NEISD. Easy access to shopping, restaurants and main highways. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24906 Twin Arrows have any available units?
24906 Twin Arrows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 24906 Twin Arrows currently offering any rent specials?
24906 Twin Arrows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24906 Twin Arrows pet-friendly?
No, 24906 Twin Arrows is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 24906 Twin Arrows offer parking?
Yes, 24906 Twin Arrows offers parking.
Does 24906 Twin Arrows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24906 Twin Arrows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24906 Twin Arrows have a pool?
No, 24906 Twin Arrows does not have a pool.
Does 24906 Twin Arrows have accessible units?
No, 24906 Twin Arrows does not have accessible units.
Does 24906 Twin Arrows have units with dishwashers?
No, 24906 Twin Arrows does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24906 Twin Arrows have units with air conditioning?
No, 24906 Twin Arrows does not have units with air conditioning.
