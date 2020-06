Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

THIS WONDERFUL HOME HAS IT ALL WITH THE OPTION TO LEASE SOME FUNITURE! THIS HOME FEATURES, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILD IN MICROWAVE, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT HOUSE AND IN ALL WET AREAS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM DOWN, MASTER BATH INCLUDES TUB & SHOWER SEP, DBL VANITY'S, LARGE WALK IN CLOSETS, DINING ROOM, HUGE GAME ROOM, GARAGE DOOR OPENER, SPRINKLER SYSTEM, COVERED PATIO, CONTROLLED & GUARDED ACCESS! ITS A MUST SEE!