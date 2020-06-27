242 Marbauch Ave

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Apartment with a private fenced back yard.
Fully Renovated- Available immediately.
Gorgeous Remodeled apartment in the rear of the main house - Available immediately - Pets Deposit and Fees apply. Includes new porcelain floors throughout (no carpet), New Kitchen with granite
counter tops, new doors, new lighting, plumbing, new roof, new paint, new central HVAC/Heat, and water heater. The apartment features 600sqft, living area, 2-bedroom, 1.5 bath, connections for washer and dryer. First-time rental following remodel.
Tenant is responsible for water and electric. Fits 2 cars inside the gate.
You don't want to miss this one!
If you decide to apply for one of our homes, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply.
We will: (1) check for any past evictions or bad rental history; verify your previous landlord references (2) verify your employment (must be earning 3 times more the rent amount); (3) perform a full criminal background screening.
We encourage you not to apply if you have ever been evicted, have bad rental history, or have recent drug/violence related felonies.
(RLNE5009892)