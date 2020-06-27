All apartments in San Antonio
242 Marbauch Ave
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:25 AM

242 Marbauch Ave

242 Marbauch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

242 Marbauch Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78237
Los Jardines

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Apartment with a private fenced back yard.
Fully Renovated- Available immediately.
Gorgeous Remodeled apartment in the rear of the main house - Available immediately - Pets Deposit and Fees apply. Includes new porcelain floors throughout (no carpet), New Kitchen with granite
counter tops, new doors, new lighting, plumbing, new roof, new paint, new central HVAC/Heat, and water heater. The apartment features 600sqft, living area, 2-bedroom, 1.5 bath, connections for washer and dryer. First-time rental following remodel.
Tenant is responsible for water and electric. Fits 2 cars inside the gate.
You don't want to miss this one!

If you decide to apply for one of our homes, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply.
We will: (1) check for any past evictions or bad rental history; verify your previous landlord references (2) verify your employment (must be earning 3 times more the rent amount); (3) perform a full criminal background screening.
We encourage you not to apply if you have ever been evicted, have bad rental history, or have recent drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5009892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Marbauch Ave have any available units?
242 Marbauch Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 Marbauch Ave have?
Some of 242 Marbauch Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Marbauch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
242 Marbauch Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Marbauch Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 Marbauch Ave is pet friendly.
Does 242 Marbauch Ave offer parking?
Yes, 242 Marbauch Ave offers parking.
Does 242 Marbauch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 Marbauch Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Marbauch Ave have a pool?
No, 242 Marbauch Ave does not have a pool.
Does 242 Marbauch Ave have accessible units?
No, 242 Marbauch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Marbauch Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 Marbauch Ave has units with dishwashers.
