242 Marbauch Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Apartment with a private fenced back yard.

Fully Renovated- Available immediately.

Gorgeous Remodeled apartment in the rear of the main house - Available immediately - Pets Deposit and Fees apply. Includes new porcelain floors throughout (no carpet), New Kitchen with granite

counter tops, new doors, new lighting, plumbing, new roof, new paint, new central HVAC/Heat, and water heater. The apartment features 600sqft, living area, 2-bedroom, 1.5 bath, connections for washer and dryer. First-time rental following remodel.

Tenant is responsible for water and electric. Fits 2 cars inside the gate.

You don't want to miss this one!



If you decide to apply for one of our homes, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply.

We will: (1) check for any past evictions or bad rental history; verify your previous landlord references (2) verify your employment (must be earning 3 times more the rent amount); (3) perform a full criminal background screening.

We encourage you not to apply if you have ever been evicted, have bad rental history, or have recent drug/violence related felonies.



(RLNE5009892)