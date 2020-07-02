All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 242 Hallie Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
242 Hallie Pass
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:17 AM

242 Hallie Pass

242 Hallie Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

242 Hallie Pass, San Antonio, TX 78227

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,700 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4859276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Hallie Pass have any available units?
242 Hallie Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 Hallie Pass have?
Some of 242 Hallie Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Hallie Pass currently offering any rent specials?
242 Hallie Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Hallie Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 Hallie Pass is pet friendly.
Does 242 Hallie Pass offer parking?
Yes, 242 Hallie Pass offers parking.
Does 242 Hallie Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 Hallie Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Hallie Pass have a pool?
Yes, 242 Hallie Pass has a pool.
Does 242 Hallie Pass have accessible units?
No, 242 Hallie Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Hallie Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 Hallie Pass has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairways V
8710 Data Point Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
The Preserve at Westover Hills
1530 NW Crossroads
San Antonio, TX 78251
View at Westover Hills Apartments
3010 W Loop 1604 N
San Antonio, TX 78251
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Altitude
5211 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio