239 CERALVO ST

Amenities

accessible carpet refrigerator

***Corrected lease amount is $995 June 20th***This 2003 built 2/1 home has been freshly painted inside & out with new carpet in bedrooms, vinyl flooring everywhere else, new shower tile with new faucet, all new LED light fixtures, large kitchen w/ walk-in pantry & inside utility room. This home is well suited for anyone in a wheelchair as all rooms have wide openings, bath vanity is designed for accessibility, grab bars at toilet area. You'll love the huge backyard w/ storage shed. Refrigerator included.