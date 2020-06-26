All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
239 CERALVO ST
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:24 AM

239 CERALVO ST

239 Ceralvo Street · No Longer Available
Location

239 Ceralvo Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Avenida Guadalupe

Amenities

accessible
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
***Corrected lease amount is $995 June 20th***This 2003 built 2/1 home has been freshly painted inside & out with new carpet in bedrooms, vinyl flooring everywhere else, new shower tile with new faucet, all new LED light fixtures, large kitchen w/ walk-in pantry & inside utility room. This home is well suited for anyone in a wheelchair as all rooms have wide openings, bath vanity is designed for accessibility, grab bars at toilet area. You'll love the huge backyard w/ storage shed. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 CERALVO ST have any available units?
239 CERALVO ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 239 CERALVO ST currently offering any rent specials?
239 CERALVO ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 CERALVO ST pet-friendly?
No, 239 CERALVO ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 239 CERALVO ST offer parking?
No, 239 CERALVO ST does not offer parking.
Does 239 CERALVO ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 CERALVO ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 CERALVO ST have a pool?
No, 239 CERALVO ST does not have a pool.
Does 239 CERALVO ST have accessible units?
Yes, 239 CERALVO ST has accessible units.
Does 239 CERALVO ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 CERALVO ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 CERALVO ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 CERALVO ST does not have units with air conditioning.
