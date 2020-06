Amenities

Come See this Beauty, 3 bed / 2 Bath!!! All appliances stay!! Located in Edgewood ISD with convenient access to Highway 90, community amenities, schools & freeways. Fresh Paint, New laminate Floors, Fresh cabinets and kitchen fixtures, New Plumbing and electricity. Window Units and Electric Heaters remain. Come take your tour today!