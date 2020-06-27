Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2319 CROWN HOLLOW
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2319 CROWN HOLLOW
2319 Crown Hollow
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2319 Crown Hollow, San Antonio, TX 78251
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This cape cod style garden home has charm. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Master with laminate flooring. Location-location-location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2319 CROWN HOLLOW have any available units?
2319 CROWN HOLLOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 2319 CROWN HOLLOW currently offering any rent specials?
2319 CROWN HOLLOW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 CROWN HOLLOW pet-friendly?
No, 2319 CROWN HOLLOW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 2319 CROWN HOLLOW offer parking?
No, 2319 CROWN HOLLOW does not offer parking.
Does 2319 CROWN HOLLOW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 CROWN HOLLOW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 CROWN HOLLOW have a pool?
No, 2319 CROWN HOLLOW does not have a pool.
Does 2319 CROWN HOLLOW have accessible units?
No, 2319 CROWN HOLLOW does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 CROWN HOLLOW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2319 CROWN HOLLOW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2319 CROWN HOLLOW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2319 CROWN HOLLOW does not have units with air conditioning.
