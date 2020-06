Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Panoramic views of city and Riverwalk. Set for convenience, comfort and enjoyment of downtown living. Condo comes with washer and dryer, water softener, attractive window treatments, gas cooking, and 24-hour onsite security. Also includes huge walk-in closets and a private storage room. Enjoy 2 private balconies, plus common amenities of rooftop patio w/pool, spa and BBQ. Additional La Cascada luxuries: dry cleaning p/u, and 2 same-floor garage parking spaces.